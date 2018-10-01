Watch: Brendan Rodgers appears uneasy among Celtic fans singing

Have your say

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was put in an uncomfortable position as he appeared in footage of Celtic fans singing at an event.

The Northern Irishman attended ‘Celtic - The Musical’ alongside Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld at the Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow on Saturday evening following Celtic’s 1-0 defeat of Aberdeen in the league.

Rodgers, alongside Auld, Celtic legend Tom Boyd and those involved with the musical, were filmed singing a popular Celtic song, celebrating the club as a “grand auld team to play for”.

However, at one point, the line “we don’t care what the animals say” which appears to refer to rivals Rangers.

That part of the song brought an awkward laugh from behind the camera while some in the footage give uncomfortable looks.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was in a video looking uncomfortable as Celtic fans sang appeared to call Rangers 'animals'. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Throughout the whole song Rodgers appears uncomfortable with the situation he finds himself in.

