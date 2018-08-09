Watch: AEK Athens fan gives shirt to disabled Celtic supporter

Have your say

An AEK Athens fan endeared himself to the Celtic supporters during the club’s meeting in the Champions League qualifiers with a touching gesture.

The fan made his the away section into the Celtic support to give the young disabled fan one of his AEK tops.

The moment was caught on camera with the Greek man pointing up to the rest of the Athens fans who responded with a rousing reception for the boy.

Celtic draw 1-1 with the Greek champions in the first-leg of the Champions League third round qualifier.

