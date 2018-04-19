Villarreal poised to make offer for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele

Have your say

Villarreal are considering a £15million offer to Celtic for striker Moussa Dembele, according to the Daily Express.

Villarreal are interested in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. Picture: Getty

The Spanish side have become the latest in a long list of clubs to take an interest in the 21-year-old Frenchman.

They are looking to add a striker to the squad in the summer as they aim to push for a Champions League place next term.

The Castellón club have additional funds in the bank in which to improve the squad after selling Cédric Bakambu to Chinese club Beijing Guoan for a fee of around £35million.

Marseillie and Brighton have also been heavily linked with the Celtic star in the past few months.

Dembele has netted 47 goals since joining Brendan Rodgers’ side on a four-year deal during the summer of 2016.

