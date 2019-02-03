Video: Young Celtic fan shows delight after receiving Timothy Weah’s shirt

A young Celtic fan couldn’t hide his delight after being handed Timothy Weah’s shirt following the 2-0 win at St Johnstone.

READ MORE - St Johnstone 0 - 2 Celtic: Weah the hero as Celtic go six points clear

Brendan Rodgers side extended their lead back to six points at the top of the Labrokes Premiership table, though they were able to work for their efforts in Perth.

Two goals in the last 15 minutes secured victory with substitute Weah coming off the bench to set up one and score the other.

After the match he ran over to the away support, took off his shirt and handed it to a young supporter.

The boy and his friend celebrated with visible excitement before showing off his new souvenir to his family.