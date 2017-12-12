Video: Six things we know about FC Zenit Saint Petersburg

Celtic head into February’s final 32 against the team that denied Rangers the UEFA Cup in 2008.

Celtic’s first Europa League opponents of 2018 are FC Zenit St Petersburg under the astute management of Roberto Mancini since July.

Roberto Mancini was keen to have Brendan Rodgers on his staff at Manchester City but the two will meet on equal terms in the Europa League round of 32.

Brendan Rodgers has two months to assess Zenit’s strengths and weaknesses before the side arrive at Parkhead on 15th February.

We know that Mancini respects Rodgers - the former Manchester City boss wanted Rodgers on his staff, but now we can look forward to seeing them pair will strategise from opposite dugouts.

Celtic have another 11 competitive games to play before Rodgers and Mancini shake hands, but Zenit - currently second in the Russian Premier League - have no games before meeting Celtic.

It will be interesting to see how a well-rested Zenit will fare against a Celtic side able to maintain their momentum over the winter months.

A recent development with implications for Celtic’s match is UEFA’s order for the partial closure of Krestovsky Stadium.

Part of the stannds will be shut off after fans unfurled a racist banner during Zenit’s Europa League match against Macedonian side Vardar Skopje in November.

Mancini is yet to lead a side to winning a major European competition. It probably haunts him, but drives him equally. Brendan Rodgers and Scott Brown will need to dig deep to delay the Italian’s Europa triumph for another year.