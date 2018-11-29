Video: Rosenborg welcome Celtic to Trondheim with YNWA choir

Europa League opponents Rosenborg welcomed Celtic to Norway on Tuesday morning with a special rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

A choir made up of school children sang the song, originally made famous by Gerry and the Pacemakers, which is played before every big match at Celtic Park.

The two clubs will face off for the fourth time this season in Norway as each look to keep their dream of reaching the knockout stages of the competition alive.

A draw or victory for Celtic could move them into second place above RB Leipzig, though Rosenborg need to win to avoid elimination with a game to spare.

Rosenborg could possibly play a weakened team for the fixture with the Norwegian Cup final coming up this weekend.