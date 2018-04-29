Video: Kieran Tierney leads Celtic fans in title celebrations

Keiran Tierney jumped into the standing section to lead title-winning celebrations at Celtic Park following their emphatic 5-0 win over Rangers.

The lifelong Celtic fan jumped into the Green Brigade section, grabbed a loudspeaker and led the celebrations.

The adoring fans were only too happy to join in singing his chant in response.

READ MORE: ‘Piling on the agony’: Green Brigade welcome Rangers to Celtic Park

The video, which was posted on social media was picked up by the official Celtic Twitter account with the caption 'He's one of our own.'

Before Sunday’s match at Celtic Park, supporters group The Green Brigade unleashed another one of their noted banners.

“Piling on the agony, putting on the style” read the banner in the corner,

READ MORE: Celtic 5 - 0 Rangers - As it happened

At the centre was a likeness of a topless Scott Brown in shades, a pose the captain donned after the 3-2 victory at Ibrox in March. This was flanked by Tom Rogic netting the equaliser in that match and one of Jozo Simunovic tackling Kenny Miller, a throwback to the first derby of the season, which Celtic won 2-0.