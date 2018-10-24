Video: Heartwarming moment young Celtic fan learns he’s going to Leipzig

He thought he was getting dragged out of the house against his will so his parents could run some errands.

However, Celtic-daft Kody soon discovered he was getting a present he’ll remember for a lifetime, as mum Danielle surprised him with a Europa League ticket and news they’ll be travelling to Germany to watch the Hoops in action against RB Leipzig.

While the young Celtic fan was being told of his European adventure, dad Kris Jarvie filmed his son’s disbelieving reaction and uploaded it on to social media.

At the time of writing the video has been retweeted 746 times and liked by 5,095 users.

In the video a delighted Kody keeps saying “no we’re not!” with a big smile on his face as he tries to comprehend the situation.

Brendan Rodgers’ side travel to Leipzig looking to move above the Bundesliga side in their Group B table.