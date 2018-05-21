Video: Fan belts out ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ on crowded train

Have your say

Fans travelling back from Glasgow to Edinburgh after Scott Brown’s testimonial on Sunday were treated to an impressive rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Celtic fans are known to sing You'll Never Walk Alone before and after big games. Picture: SNS

One passenger began belting out the song in an operatic style before other commuters decided to join in.

The anthem, a No.1 record in 1963 by Gerry and the Pacemakers, is a favourite of both Celtic and Liverpool supporters.

The moment was captured on video by fellow passenger Andrew Clark, who uploaded it to Twitter.

It has been watched over 40,000 times at the time of writing and has received close to 2,000 likes.

