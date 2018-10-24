Video: Boisterous Celtic fans take over Ryanair flight to Germany

Have your say

Celtic fans were in fine voice as they travelled at 30,000 feet from Scotland to Germany for their sides Europa League clash with RB Leipzig.

A video of the exuberant travelling support was uploaded to Twitter on Tuesday evening.

The 32-second clip shows a hearty bunch of supporters singing “here we go again, we’re on the road again” as the plane makes its way to their destination.

Filmed by Hoops fan Liam, at the time of writing the video has 686 retweets and over 3,000 likes.

Brendan Rodgers’ side travel to Leipzig looking to move above the Bundesliga side in their Group B table.