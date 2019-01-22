Vakoun Issouf Bayo completes Celtic move, aims to continue goalscoring exploits

Vakoun Issouf Bayo is looking for a seamless transition from Slovakia to Celtic after his move to Brendan Rodgers’ side was finalised, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old striker scored 18 goals in 23 games for Slovak Super League outfit Dunajska Streda before his move to Parkhead on a four-year deal for a reported fee of £2million.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo arrives in Scotland as his move from Dunajska Streda to Celtic is finalised. Picture: SNS Group

After arriving in Scotland, the Ivory Coast international told Celtic’s official website: “It’s my aim to transfer my form in the Slovak Super League to Celtic.

“I like to score and like to celebrate with the fans. I understand that Celtic fans are really good, that they make such a great noise at matches and support the team brilliantly, and that’s the sort of atmosphere I like.

“I know I am joining a massive club and I come here to help the club.

“I can’t wait to join up with my new team-mates, so many great players are already here at the club.

“It’s my aim to score as many goals as I can, and help the team and the club and the fans win trophies.”

Bayo revealed he spoke to fellow countrymen Kolo Toure, the club’s technical assistant, and midfielder Eboue Kouassi ahead of the move and was pleased with what he heard.

He said “Kolo called me beforehand and explained that Celtic were interested in me.

“I said was very interested in working with the club, with the manager and with Kolo.

“Celtic is a great football club, and I’m very happy to now be a part of it. I also know Eboue Kouassi from the Ivory Coast national team at Under-21 level.

“I know him well, and I also spoke to him beforehand. Of course everyone in football knows the scale of Celtic but he told me what Celtic is all about and what a huge club I am joining.”