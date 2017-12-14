UK police to travel to Zenit-Celtic Europa League match

Police officers from Britain will be in attendance at Celtic’s Europa League tie away to Zenit St Petersburg, it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the British Embassy in Moscow told Sky Sports News that a delegation of Russian police officers would be visiting matches in England while officers from Britain would be travelling to the round of 32 second-leg clash between the Hoops and Russian Premier League outfit.

Stock photograph of police officers attending a pre-match briefing at Hampden Park. Picture: John Devlin

The visits are part of wider preparations for the 2018 World Cup, which is taking place in Russia.

As part of the visits, officers from Russia and Britain will exchange intelligence and discuss tactics ahead of the tournament.

The spokesperson said: “A Russian police delegation will visit other football matches in England next year in the run up to the 2018 World Cup.

“We are currently coordinating the dates and the programme of the visits. A British police delegation will be travelling to Russia as well for the UEFA Europa League match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Celtic.”

A Russian delegation attended fixtures at Anfield and Old Trafford last week, as Liverpool took on CSKA Moscow and Manchester United hosted Spartak Moscow.

It is understood that part of the discussions centred on how best to police England fans in Russia.