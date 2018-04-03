Tom Rogic ‘will use World Cup to put himself in shop window’

Tom Rogic will use the World Cup to find himself a new club or a lucrative new contract at Celtic, according to former Australia captain Paul Wade.

Tom Rogic recently netted in Celtic's 3-0 win over Ross County. Picture: SNS

The attacking midfielder will go into the tournament in Russia with just one year remaining on his deal at Parkhead.

He is said to have rejected the offer of an extension earlier this year and may seek a move away from Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Wade, who won 84 caps with the Socceroos, has identified the 25-year-old as the country’s best hope of making a splash this summer and has no issue with Rogic using the platform to further his career.

He told the Canberra Times: “He’s an absolute gun and is going to be our most influential player in Russia, without a doubt.

“I don’t have a problem with any player thinking to themselves ‘you know what I’m going to put in and deliver here so that I can get a new deal or go to a new club’.

“Whatever it takes to perform at your best, go with it. As long as you keep the team in mind because the team is the priority, but everything else just go for it I say.

“Scouts will have been looking at him for the last couple of years, people know exactly who he is and what he does, but they want to see him do it on the biggest stage.

“I don’t know whether I could put a figure on how much his value could rise.

“But just the fact agents are out there watching with such a focus on the next player they could sell to the highest bidder, that’s telling.”

