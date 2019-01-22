This is how much it will cost Celtic to sign forward interesting Premier League sides

Sunderland forward Josh Maja will cost Celtic £4million if they want to sign the player this month.

The 20-year-old has interest from a number of clubs in Britain and abroad, including Crystal Palace and the German trio Stuttgart, Cologne and Wolfsburg, while West Ham and Middlesbrough have held talks with his representatives it is understood.

Josh Maja will cost teams �4m in January. Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty

Premier League side Caridff City are preparing a £2million bid for Maja, according to The Sun, but it is set to be rejected with the Mackems wanting double that fee, despite the player’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

He has been offered a deal reported to be around £6,000 by the Wearside club but rejected it with the view to leaving in the summer.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross said: “I think there will be [clarity] very soon. I’ve said often enough about the need for it and I think that will soon be the case.”

The Englishman has been a key player for Ross’ side this season, netting 15 goals in 24 league appearances as Sunderland sit third in League One.

Sunderland are wary of losing the player when the campaign ends for a minimal development fee with Celtic capable of signing the player in a similar deal to Moussa Dembele from Fulham.

Maja’s preference is to finish the season with Sunderland which could see him being sold this month but loaned back for the remainder of the season.