The record which shows why Celtic knocking out Valencia is unlikely

Celtic will have to achieve what they have only done once in their last 50 away matches in European competition proper to progress past Valencia.

Celtic will be required to record a famous victory to progress past Valencia. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Brendan Rodgers men travel to Spain requiring a win by at least two goals to qualify for the last-16 of the Europa League after the 2-0 defeat in Glasgow last Thursday.

Since season 2003/2004 it is something they have only accomplished once away from Celtic Park - last season when the defeated Anderlecht 3-0 in the Champions League group stages.

Such a result would go down as one of the very best for the club in recent memory.

However, history and stats go against Celtic. Of their last 50 away matches in Europe, excluding qualifying matches, they have won just three times, drawn 12 and lost on 35 occasions.

The club’s famous run to the Uefa Cup final in 2002/2003 stands as a template. They recorded three wins on their travel which, if replicated, would see them take the game to extra-time.

Martin O’Neill’s side beat Suduva, Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool 2-0 away from home.