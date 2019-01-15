‘The players cried.Celtic had won first trophy in six years’

Pierre van Hooijdonk played in a World Cup semi-final for his country, lifted a European trophy with Feyenoord and won league titles during a successful stint at Fenerbahce in Turkey.

But if there is one moment in his career he reflects on more fondly than any other, it’s the towering header he guided beyond John Martin at Hampden to win the Scottish Cup Final for Celtic in 1995.

Van Hooijdonk and Martin were back at the national stadium yesterday for promotional duties ahead of Premier Sports’ coverage of this weekend’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie between their old clubs at Celtic Park.

Asked if it was the first time he had encountered the former Airdrie keeper since scoring the only goal of that final almost a quarter of a century ago, van Hooijdonk’s response made it clear just how highly it ranks on his illustrious CV.

“I see John often,” said the big Dutchman with a grin. “I see him every time I watch that goal back!”.

For the younger generation of Celtic supporters currently being sated on their club’s relentless dominance of domestic silverware, the significance of the 1995 Scottish Cup success may be difficult to appreciate.

But van Hooijdonk can still keenly recall the collective sense of relief which enveloped Celtic when Tommy Burns’ squad claimed what was then a first major trophy since 1989.

“You just have to look back at the video or photos and look at the reaction after the final whistle,” he said. “Players were crying. You don’t ever see a Celtic player in tears when they win a cup now. It’s just normal for them to get a trophy.

“There was a lot more pressure on that final in ’95. It had been six years without Celtic winning a trophy and the team had just lost the League Cup final to Raith Rovers earlier that season before I signed.

“We were now facing another First Division team in Airdrie in the Scottish Cup Final and it was the same situation – everybody expected Celtic to win. So there was a lot of pressure. Not so much on me, because I’d only been there for four months, but on the manager and other players.

“Guys like Paul McStay and Peter Grant had been there during those six years. I don’t think players have ever cried that way after winning a cup for Celtic – apart from that day. That says it all and how big a moment it was for the club.

“Celtic had won a lot of trophies up until 1989 but then it stopped all of a sudden. For six years, there was nothing. That created a feeling and atmosphere after that final whistle. The Celtic through and through guys were very emotional.

“I can’t remember seeing Tommy after the game but when I look back at the photos, you can see his emotion. He is hugging Peter and Paul and it’s like he is saying, ‘F****** finally!’.

“For me, it was my first major final and I was just so happy to win – and that nobody scored to make it 2-0! It’s nice to be remembered as the match winner of such a special game in Celtic’s history.”

What is less readily recalled is the brevity of van Hooijdonk’s contribution as he was substituted six minutes before half-time at Hampden.

“I shouldn’t really have played,” he added. “I had injured my hamstring when I slipped on a path at Seamill the day before the game. I knew I shouldn’t play but wanted to at least start. I sat in a bath before the game, which I never did usually, and I wore long cycling shorts.

“I knew that I had to do something but I couldn’t even sprint in the warm up. If I had, my hamstring would have gone again. One sprint would have ruled me out. But the good thing is, I could jump – and I scored the winner with a header.”

For Airdrie, the 1995 Hampden appearance was their second Scottish Cup Final in four seasons after also losing narrowly to Rangers in the 1992 showpiece. They were halcyon days for the club which also encompassed a foray into Europe under Alex MacDonald’s guidance.

Airdrie legend Martin is dismayed by their current status in League One and sees little prospect of a shock result on Saturday.

“If Airdrie win on Saturday, it would be bigger than any result the club achieved in my time as a player,” said Martin, who retains an involvement in the game as a goalkeeping coach at Musselburgh Windsor.

“When we were playing Celtic back in ’95, we were full-time as well and were able to sign some really good players for what was big money for us. Now Airdrie are in the third tier, part-time – if they were to win at Celtic Park, it would easily be better than anything we achieved.

“It saddens me to see how Airdrie are now and I don’t know if they’ll ever get back to the top flight in my lifetime. I still go to some Airdrie games and I just think ‘who is this?’. The hospitality is first class but the football is horrendous.”

