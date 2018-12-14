'The infamous Celtic Park': Austrian press react to Red Bull Salzburg's victory over Celtic

The Austrian press have been reacting to Celtic's defeat to Red Bull Salzburg, praising both the home atmosphere and the visitors' performance.

Football website Abseits - translating as 'offside' - suggested that Celtic were unable to keep up with Red Bull Salzburg's tireless tempo, despite the "infamous" Celtic park atmosphere.

Austrian press described the Celtic Park atmosphere as "notorious", "infamous" and "special" (Photo: Getty)

Author Dalibor Babic wrote: "On the final day of the UEFA Europa League group stage, there was another highlight for Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg. They went to the infamous Celtic Park in Scotland, where they had already visited a few years ago.

Babic broke down why Celtic were unable to live with their Austrian opponents, stating: "Although Celtic implemented an organised structure and playful attacking solutions, the Salzburg were well prepared for the Scots.

"So Celtic's goal was to get over the wings and pull out the Salzburg players onto the wing while Rogic dropped from the centre behind the full-back and tried to attack their backline.

"However, the guests were already prepared for it and number six Samassekou just tracked his opponent Rogic on the wing, leaving his position, so there was no way for the Scots to pass this way.

"Instead, they were caught constantly in the 'Gegenpressing network' of Salzburg, who could conquer many balls very quickly in the second third of the field and so Celtic gave little air to breathe. This went so far that Celtic even after winning the ball around his own penalty area no controlled clarification actions, let alone clean counterattack drive and thus hardly came out of their own half."

"In the meantime, it seems to be a normal thing for the Austrian champion Salzburg to drive to the notorious Celtic Park and to be as dominant and controlled as few other teams have done in the past."

Nachrichten: 'Celtic were intimidated'

National outlet Nachrichten said that the hosts were overwhelmed by the Austrian side.

Their match report said: "Celtic were intimidated by Salzburg's early pressing. The team of former Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers found little time to launch their own attacks.

The website did reserve praise for a couple Celtic players, describing captain Scott Brown as "a warhorse" and higlighting Ryan Christie's performance as "strong".

Local titleSalzburger Nachrichten meanwhile hinted that Ryan Christie's injury was a turning point in the game.

"They said following the injury: "it was quiet in the sold out with 58,000 visitors Celtic Park. After several minutes of treatment he had to be carried out of the stadium. Then finally Red Bull Salzburg was rewarded against slow-rising Scots for their offensive efforts. Munas Dabburk scored after a pass by Stefan Lainer.

Then in a highly curious fashion Salzburg scored a second: the Celtic goalkeeper threw the ball after a "blackout" directly into the legs of the onrushing Gulbrandsen, who then fired into the empty goal.

Kurier: 'A very special experience'

In the build up to the game, the Kurier said that playing at the home of Celtic would be "a very special experience".

"Four years ago, only 35,000 people were in Celtic Park. This time the 1892 opened stadium in the district Parkhead is sold out. Around 58,000 fans will provide a great atmosphere.

The Austrian title also quoted coach Marco Rose as aying: "The stadium and the atmosphere are notorious. First and foremost, it's about absorbing the mood, accepting your opponent's fight, and delivering our performance. Just enjoying it will not be enough,

And finally, website Heute summed up the feelings of Celtic fans, saying: "Celtic could not care less about the defeat, because Leipzig could not beat Rosenborg."