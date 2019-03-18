The Celtic legend's goalscoring record Lionel Messi surpassed

Have your say

Lionel Messi's incredible hat-trick for Barcelona on Sunday night saw him surpass Celtic legend Jimmy McGrory.

The Argentine hit the treble in a 4-1 over Real Betis, including a rasping free-kick and sumptuous lob which brought a standing ovation from the Betis crowd.

Messi's haul took him onto 412 goals in La Liga between 2004 and 2019.

It saw him surpass McGrory's 410 goals for Celtic and Clydebank in the Scottish league between 1922 and 1937.

The forward won three league titles and five Scottish Cups during his time at Celtic Park and finished top scorer in Europe on two occasions.

Ninety one years ago he scored eight goals in a 9-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic.

As Celtic Wiki state: "He remains the most prolific scorer in Celtic history and that is a title which seems safe for all eternity."

Messi's hat-trick saw him move onto 39 goals for the season and is heading towards 600 goals for Barcelona.