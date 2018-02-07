Tables turned as Dorus De Vries bids to cement Celtic No 1 berth

Football may be a team game but that does not mean that everyone isn’t out for themselves. That particularly applies to goalkeepers, only one of whom can play at any given time.

The accepted wisdom among managers is that teams benefit from shot-stoppers playing regularly. Strikers and midfielders may be rotated at will and defenders can adapt to three, four or five being deployed at the back.

For the last line of defence, though, there is only one slot in the starting 11 and, for the majority of Dorus de Vries’ Celtic career, he has had to watch from the sidelines as Craig Gordon owned it.

It was not supposed to be that way. When Brendan Rodgers signed the Dutchman from Nottingham Forest for £1 million 18 months ago he went straight into the first team and remained there.

Rodgers hailed him as the best keeper he had worked with when it came to passing the ball, which, given that the Irishman insists his team play out from the back, appeared to make him a vital component.

Unfortunately for de Vries, in only his fourth (and final) Premiership appearance of the Invincibles campaign, he suffered a chest injury in a 6-1 thrashing of Kilmarnock, allowing Gordon an opening which he seized with both hands (and feet).

Now the boot is on the other foot. The medial ligament damage Gordon suffered during last month’s 1-0 victory over Hibernian means he will be unavailable for selection until Easter at the earliest and de Vries is determined to re-establish himself as the first choice.

“That’s key for me now,” said the 37-year-old. “As well as making sure I enjoy playing, I want to make sure I play to the best of my capabilities and don’t give away that slot.

“Everything changes again; that’s football and it’s also life, isn’t it? In life, everything can turn for you. One time you’re having a great day and the next everything can go completely against you. It’s the same in football – you can’t take anything for granted.

“It’s a pity that Craig had to get that long-term injury but, for myself, it’s good to be back between the sticks. It’s been a while but this is a great opportunity to get game time and build some momentum, to keep things going.

“That’s what you always want as a player but especially as a goalkeeper. Outfield players will always have their moments – even as a substitute you can get ten to 20 minutes here and there as well as the odd start.

“You don’t tend to change your goalkeepers, though, and that’s just the way it is; it’s a specialised position. But it’s great to play for this club at any time.”

The former Dunfermline star (he played against Celtic in the 2004 Scottish Cup final) also revealed that his frustration was not confined to his inactivity here but found another avenue when Rodgers refused to sell him to a top-tier club down south.

“Of course, [I thought about leaving],” said the 37-year-old. “In the summer, there was also some interest. I could have gone back to the Premier League but, at that moment, I wasn’t allowed to go. Simple as that.

“You have to respect that decision and think of other possibilities. Besides the not playing bit, which always hurts, all the other things were really, really good.”

Last season de Vries collected winner’s medals from all three domestic competitions after being an unused substitute in both cup finals. In November he added another Betfred Cup medal to his tally in similar fashion; indeed, he has never made a single appearance in a domestic cup tie for Celtic.

That should change when they host Partick Thistle in the fifith round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday and de Vries is also determined to play his part during the run-in as the champions aim to claim a seventh successive title.

“I received a championship medal for last season but, in all honesty, if we do it again this year then it will feel different, feel better,” he said.

“You want your club to be successful whether you play or not but, if you are in the team, then you really feel as though you’ve made a contribution.

“Don’t get me wrong; being the type of guy I am, when I was out of the side last year then I made sure that everyone else around me was focused and ready. But, of course, when you’re taking part in the games, you feel as though you’re helping even more; it’s as simple as that.”

l Dorus de Vries was speaking as communications company Exsel Group announced a new two-year sponsorship of Celtic’s women’s team.