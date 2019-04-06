Stephen Halliday: Whatever your opinion of Scott Brown his effectiveness as Celtic captain is beyond dispute

There is no handbook for captaining a football club. For every Sergio Ramos, who attracts both praise and condemnation for the on-the-edge manner he leads Real Madrid, there is a Philipp Lahm, who led Bayern Munich with understated brilliance without attracting a hint of controversy.

Whatever your opinion of Scott Brown’s undisguised display of juvenile glee at Alfredo Morelos’ dismissal last Sunday or his post-match celebrations in front of the Rangers fans, his effectiveness as Celtic captain is beyond dispute.

Of 17 major trophies won with the club, he has lifted 15 as skipper. That astonishing tally will be added to soon.

The way Brown, above, conducts himself on occasion may rub opponents, opposition fans and neutrals up the wrong way. But he is revered by Celtic fans because he is a leader and a winner – the qualities which matter most of all for any captain of a big club operating under the demands to deliver consistent success.