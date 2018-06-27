SK Vorwarts Steyr 0 - 1 Celtic: James Forrest nets winner in Austria

James Forrest scored the only goal as Celtic got their pre-season campaign up and running with a win.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are in Austria ahead of their Champions League qualifiers, which start in less than two weeks.

Forrest scored a fine solo effort in the second half to secure a 1-0 win over SK Vorwarts Steyr and Callum McGregor went close late on.

Lewis Morgan started the game for the Scottish champions following his move from St Mirren, while Jonny Hayes made his comeback off the bench from a broken leg. Ryan Christie, who spent last season on loan at Aberdeen, also started and there was game time for teenagers Stephen Welsh and Kerr McInroy as Rodgers rotated his side.