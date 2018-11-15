Scottish Football Live: Swede star wants Celtic return | No Rangers regrets for Bates | Lineker offered Celtic trial Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. John Guidetti wants to return to Celtic. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy Rumour Mill: Celtic ace ‘made mistake’ | England striker ‘offered Celtic trial’ | SFA reveals why Rangers man was sent off