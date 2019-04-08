Scottish Football Live: Rangers star caught saying '**** Celtic' | Parkhead ace wanted by German side | Strachan 'sorry' for comments | Celtic forward cryptic message over future Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Dedryck Boyata is wanted by Hertha Berlin. Picture: SNS How each Scottish Premiership team has 'improved' since last season - ranked in order Hearts boss Craig Levein insists he’s going nowhere