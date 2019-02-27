Scottish Football Live: Premier League duo want Celtic star | Forrest and McGregor to Leicester? | Gerrard wants Ibrox stay | Rodgers left because he was 'scared' Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City. Picture: Getty Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Brendan Rodgers targets Celtic duo as first Leicester City signings - reports