Scottish Football Live: Morelos impresses for Colombia | Heckingbottom praises new Hearts signing | Aberdeen loan star keen on permanent move Alex McLeish's Scotland were humiliated at the hands of Kazakhstan 'Celtic and Rangers should be ashamed': Presenter blames Old Firm for Scotland woes Rumour Mill: Old Firm blow for Celtic | Rangers given boost in attacker hunt | Ex-Scotland boss lined up for shock return?