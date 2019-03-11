Scottish Football Live: Lennon wants Chelsea defender | Hearts target 'flattered' by interest | Well star advised to snub Rangers | Kilmarnock eye Scotland international Tomas Kalas in action for Chelsea. Picture: SNS Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rumour Mill: Celtic, Rangers face fight over defender | Halkett on Hearts link | pre-contract offer for Bryson