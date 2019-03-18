Scottish Football Live: Ex-England striker wants Old Firm move | Lennon defends celebration | Celtic to hit financial target thanks to Rodgers

Celtic will receive a financial boost with the cash earned from Brendan Rodgers' move to Leicester City. Picture: SNS
Celtic will receive a financial boost with the cash earned from Brendan Rodgers' move to Leicester City. Picture: SNS
0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.