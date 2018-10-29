Scottish Football Live: Celtic hero in talks over new contract | Hearts goalkeeper apologises to fans | Hibs stalwart calls for cool heads in Edinburgh Derby

Ryan Christie is in contract talks with Celtic (Photo: SNS)
Ryan Christie is in contract talks with Celtic (Photo: SNS)
0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh page for live updates.