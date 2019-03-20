Scottish Football Live: Callum Mcgregor to captain Scotland | Roberto Martinez linked with Celtic | Butcher: pressure on Ross County

Graeme Shinnie is a target for both Luton and Rangers
Graeme Shinnie is a target for both Luton and Rangers
0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Reafresh for live updates