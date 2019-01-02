Scottish Football Live: Benkovic to stay at Celtic Park | Davis nears Rangers return | Price tag put on Celtic striker target Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Leicester boss Claude Puel has confirmed Benkovic will remain at Celtic. Rumour Mill: Celtic defender bound for England? | Rangers close in on midfielder deal | Turkish side eye Celtic ace