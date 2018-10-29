Scottish Football Live: Aberdeen and Celtic set for cup final row | Aberdeen tease Rangers | Crystal Palace's James McArthur retires | Ryan Christie is in contract talks with Celtic (Photo: SNS) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh page for live updates. Betfred Cup final: Aberdeen want 50/50 ticket split with Celtic Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths ‘likes tweets taunting Scotland team mate Steven Naismith’