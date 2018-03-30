Scott Sinclair: I’m staying to help Celtic win 10 in a row

Scott Sinclair insists he wants to stay at Celtic and help the club to 10 titles on the trot.

The winger was responding to reports which claimed he wanted to return to the English Premier League in the summer.

Scott Sinclair poured cold water on rumours he was looking to leave Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

The former Swansea, Manchester City and Aston Villa player has scored 17 goals so far in his second season at Parkhead but has been on the bench for recent big games against Zenit St Petersburg and Rangers.

• READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers rubbishes talk of Scott Sinclair leaving Celtic

But he refuted suggestions he wanted to leave Glasgow halfway through his four-year contract.

Sinclair, whose team are on course for a seventh consecutive title, told Celtic’s official website: “It was just speculation and maybe because I didn’t play in the last couple of games - but I love this club and I love being here.

“This is why I chose to play for Celtic. I’m happy and enjoying my football. There’s always going to be speculation, but I need to put my head down and get back to the form that I showed the fans last year.

“I have been to so many clubs and this is where I’ve been at my happiest. Leaving here would be out the question. I want to be here for 10-in-a-row.”

Sinclair, who has a young daughter with his partner, actress Helen Flanagan, added: “The missus is settled and loves it up here - she loves the city and everything about it. We have another little one on the way as well. I’m in a happy place right now.

• READ MORE - Reports link Hull City with a move for Celtic’s Ryan Christie

“My confidence is still up there. I’m still confident I can score goals and play well but it’s just putting that on to the pitch and giving the fans something to cheer about.

“I set my standards so high, winning player of the year and as a team we won an invincible treble, so it was an unbelievable year and those are the standards everyone expects now.

“That’s fair enough and it’s about proving that, keeping your confidence up, which it is, and going out and performing.”