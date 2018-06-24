Scott McTominay linked with loan move to Celtic - reports

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been linked with a season-long loan move to Celtic, according to reports.

The Scotland international played in just seven of United’s 38 English Premier League fixtures last season and the Old Trafford side are said to be keen for McTominay to go out on loan during the 2018/19 season and play as much competitive football as possible.

Scott McTominay runs with the ball during an English Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic will have 38 league matches next season as well as European fixtures and both domestic cup tournaments, while McTominay will almost certainly be involved in Scotland’s Nations League matches later this year.

The 21-year-old has been talked up by manager Jose Mourinho, who is said to have steered the youngster towards choosing Scotland when faced with a dilemma over which country to represent.

Lancaster-born-and-raised McTominay, whose father Frank hails from Helensburgh, met with Scotland boss Alex McLeish before being named in the squad for the friendly matches against Costa Rica and Hungary.

England had been keen for McTominay to pledge allegiance to his birth country but Mourinho’s efforts, plus advice from Sir Alex Ferguson, is said to have swayed the player into opting for Scotland.

During last season, United conceded fewer goals with McTominay in the side while their win rate leaped by 25 per cent when the Scotland international played.

