Scott McKenna banned for Celtic tackle as Aberdeen lose case

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has been given a two-match ban after the Dons lost their case at a Hampden disciplinary hearing.

McKenna was charged with serious foul play after injuring Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard on Saturday.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes argued that McKenna cleared the ball and collided with Edouard, who recovered from a dead leg to start for Celtic against Salzburg just after the hearing came to a close.

But the Scottish Football Association announced the case against the Scotland defender had been proven.