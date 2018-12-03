Scott Brown overtakes Neil Lennon in list of Celtic’s most trophy-laden players

Have your say

Scott Brown has overtaken Neil Lennon’s trophy haul at Celtic after winning his 17th major honour with the Hoops.

The former Scotland star came on as a sub as Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Aberdeen to lift the Betfred Cup as the former Liverpool boss won his seventh trophy out of seven as Celtic manager.

Scott Brown lifts the trophy after Celtic win the 2018 Betfred Cup. Picture: Getty Images

And his latest winners medal has propelled him up to ninth place in the all-time list of the Parkhead club’s most trophy-laden players and managers.

And Celtic winger James Forrest isn’t far behind now after collecting 15 trophies at the age of just 27.

Brown, 33, has now won eight league titles, five League Cups and four Scottish Cups. He also won a League Cup with Hibs 11 years ago.

Forrest has collected seven league titles, four League Cups and four Scottish Cups.

Brown is now only one major honour ahead of Neil Lennon, who collected 16 trophies - 11 as a player and five as a manager.

Hoops skipper Brown is now ninth on the all-time list on his own and is one behind Bobby Murdoch, Alec McNair and Jimmy McMenemy.

The list is headed by Willie Maley with an astonishing 34 trophies.

Next come Billy McNeill with 31; Jock Stein, 27; Bobby Lennox, 25; Jimmy Johnstone, 19; Bobby Murdoch, Alec McNair and Jimmy McMenemy 18; Scott Brown 17; Neil Lennon 16; James Forrest, Jim Craig and Jim Young, 15.