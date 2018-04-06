Scott Brown: I would have got longer ban for Andrew Davies challenge

Celtic skipper Scott Brown claims he would have been handed an extended ban had he made the same challenge Andrew Davies put in on him last week.

The Ross County captain was sent-off in the first half of the Hoops’ 3-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win at Parkhead on Saturday.

Scott Brown believes he would have copped an extended ban if he'd made a similar challenge to Andrew Davies. Picture: SNS Group

Davies lunged at the Celtic midfielder, who had stumbled to the ground under a tackle by Billy McKay, and will serve the statutory two-match suspension.

Ahead of the trip to Hamilton on Sunday, Brown, 32, joked about the incident saying: “I’m not too bad. I didn’t want any more kids anyway, he has probably done me a favour.”

However, when asked if Davies’ punishment sent out the wrong message, he said: “It is not for me to say, that’s for the SFA to discuss and sort out.

“But for me, if I would have done that it would have been a lot worse. It would have been in the papers for weeks on end and I would have been getting a five/six-game ban.

“I will let you make your own mind on that. You want to tackle hard, you want to win the ball.

“There is a fair way to go about it but stamping on opponents when the ball is nowhere near you is definitely not being a hard man or going into a hard tackle.

“People lose their head now and then. I understand that. It happens in football but for stamping when the ball is nowhere near you and especially where he stamped as well, it wasn’t exactly pleasant at the time.

“I enjoy the tackles, I enjoy people getting touch tight, people saying they are better players than me and got the better of me.

“I keep coming back and proving them all wrong. That’s part and parcel of who I am.”

Celtic are 10 points clear at the top of the table with six games remaining and are closing in on their seventh successive title.

“That was our aim at the start of the season,” said the former Scotland captain.

“We are coming close to doing it.

“We have a hard game coming up on Sunday on the artificial pitch at Hamilton.

“It is never the nicest surface to play football on but we have to go there and try to get the points on the board.”

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers revealed Kieran Tierney had returned to training following a calf injury which has kept him out for the last three games.

However, due to Accies’ artificial surface he will assess the left-back and other players with historic calf and knee issues.

The Northern Irishman said: “We will talk about that with him and the medical staff over the next couple of days.

“He is back in training, he looked very strong and has come back well.

“But with guys with calf and knee issues you need to be careful with that.

“There are a few of the guys who struggle on that surface so as I say, we will look at in the next couple of days.”

