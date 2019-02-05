Scott Brown: I won’t cry myself to sleep over Twitter comments

He has been written off twice in the past two and a half years but Celtic captain Scott Brown insists he has nothing to prove as he prepares to become the longest-serving player at the club since Paul McStay.

Brown was considered by many to be on the wane following a penalty shoot-out defeat by Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup semi-final and again last December when Celtic finally lost again to their Glasgow rivals after a 12-game unbeaten streak.

However, the midfielder, who has landed 17 major honours in nearly 12 years with Celtic and has signed a new contract until June 2021, said he thrives on the criticism.

“It puts a smile on my face,” he said. “It just makes me go out and work harder to prove to everybody that I can still do it.

“That semi-final was three years ago and people were saying my legs had gone. I’m happy to take the blame for the last Rangers game. If they want to hit me with that I’m big enough and ugly enough to deal with it.

“People walking in the streets told me they’d read in the paper that my legs had fallen off. I was like ‘what – the second time?’ I don’t think I have to prove a point to anybody. For me, I’ve done well over my 12 years so far. If people want to put the blame on me, they can put the blame on me if it eases the pressure for the other lads.

“I’m willing to take it. I’m big enough and ugly enough. I’m 33 now and, if someone is going to write to me on Twitter saying I’m finished, am I really going to cry myself to sleep at night?”

Brown is seventh on the list of the most- decorated Celtic players, one honour short of

pre-war heroes Jimmy McMenemy and Alec McNair and Lisbon Lion Bobby Murdoch, pictured, who sit behind Bobby Lennox (25 trophies), Billy McNeill (23) and Jimmy Johnstone (19).

The Celtic skipper will also climb into the top ten appearances list in the coming year.

However, he added: “I don’t see myself as a legend here. It will probably be after I finish playing football that I’ll look at the stats and how many games I played and where I am in the hall of fame and that kind of stuff.

“Now, for me, it’s about winning games and pushing this club as far as I can.”