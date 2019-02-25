Scott Bain tells Brendan Rodgers ‘Celtic are bigger than Leicester’

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain insists that the champions’ playing staff is united in wanting manager Brendan Rodgers to remain at Parkhead. The Irishman has been linked with the vacancy at Leicester City created by the dismissal of Claude Puel on Sunday.

Bain, like many of the squad, was brought to the club by Rodgers and he believes that the possibility of making more history and establishing his legacy in Celtic folklore will be enough to see him resist any overtures from the cash-bloated Premier League.

He also points out that Rodgers, who is on course to claim nine trophies in his first three seasons in Scotland, would find it much more difficult to win silverware down south.

“It’s important for us for him to stay,” said the 28-year-old. “He’s probably not even thought about ten in a row or treble trebles because he’s always very focused on the next game.

“Since coming back [from the winter break] in January we’ve treated every game like a cup final and we’ll continue to do that and, hopefully, reap the rewards.

“But being part of something like that is another big draw for him staying here. It’s outwith the hands of the players but we all obviously want him to stay.

“Celtic are obviously a bigger club than Leicester. But we know the EPL is a big attraction to players and managers alike, so its difficult.

“But the whole attraction for the manager coming here was the size of the club and what he can achieve here and I don’t see how that has changed, regardless of the speculation about interest from other clubs.

“The EPL is always going to attract the best players and managers, purely money wise. He’s been there before [with Swansea and Liverpool] and you don’t know what’s going to happen but this club has a lot to offer him and likewise, he’s got a lot to offer the club. He loves Celtic and he’s shown over these past few years he’s going to be a massive part of the club’s history.”

Bain, a ball-playing keeper, also paid tribute to Rodgers’ ability as a coach to transform players’ careers.

“He’s been fantastic for me; I appreciate the trust he has in me and I enjoy the way he plays football,” he said.

“He’s given me a new lease of life and I watch football in a different way now.

“I study the game a lot more, I’m learning all the time and taking a real pride in my football because of the manager and the staff. I could probably do a job up front at fives now!”

Celtic face both Edinburgh clubs this week, starting with Hearts in the Premiership tomorrow night.

“It’s a huge week but every game is huge at this stage – we don’t want to be dropping any points,” said Bain.

“Tynecastle is a difficult venue. We’ll need to be strong, brave and powerful. We’ve got the Hibs game after that but we’re focused on one step at a time.”