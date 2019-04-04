‘Scots tourist’ hands Pope Francis a Celtic top in Vatican City

A little bit of Glasgow belonged to Pope Francis yesterday after he was gifted a Celtic top by a tourist.

God’s representative on earth received the green and white shirt during Wednesday morning’s General Audience in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City.

The General Audience is a weekly gathering in which the Holy Father addresses the crowd, delivering speeches and leading prayers.

A fan, thought to be a Scottish tourist to the Italian capital, was captured on the Pope’s own live feed handing the present over.

Some social media users even claimed Pope France held the shirt aloft to show the assembled crowd.

The Pontiff, a fan of Argentinian side San Lorenzo, has expressed his love for the beautiful game on many occasions and says he played as a goalkeeper in his formative years - bringing to mind the ex-Celtic keeper and devout catholic Artur Boruc, who Hoops fans famously dubbed the “holy goalie”.

Speaking on Spanish television earlier this week, however, Pope Francis said it is technically “sacrilege” to label Barcelona star and fellow countryman Lionel Messi as “God” and wants fans to refrain from using the term to describe successful footballers.

Celtic Football Club was founded in 1887 by Sligo-born catholic priest Brother Walfrid, who established the team to help raise funds for the poor Irish immigrant population in Glasgow’s east end.