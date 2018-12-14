Ryan Christie injury: Worst fears allayed as Celtic star waits on scan

Celtic have received a boost with the news that in-form midfielder Ryan Christie has not sustained a broken ankle, according to the Scottish Sun.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie suffered an injury during their Europa League clash with Salzburg. Picture: Getty

The Scotland midfielder had to be stretchered from the field during his side’s Europa League defeat against Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday evening.

Clutching his leg in agony, it was initially feared Christie had broken a bone as a brace was attached around the limb before he was taken from the field.

However, an X-ray showed that no fracture, though he will await further tests to investigate any possible ligament damage, which could still rule him out for some time.

Christie left Celtic Park on crutches as his team-mates booked their place in the last 32 of the Europa League despite the 2-1 loss.