Rumour Mill: Wolves eye Celtic star | Old Firm fixture fears | Hearts keen on striker

Wolves join Bain battle; Old Firm fixture headache and Hearts keen on Cambridge United forward

Wolves eye Bain amid Stoke interest

Scott Bain is a reported target for Wolves. Picture: Getty Images

Wolves are the latest side to be credited with an interest in Scott Bain.

The player, on loan at Celtic from Dundee, has been linked with his current club as well as Hibs and Stoke City but Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly keen on the 26-year-old as well. (Various)

Fears over Old Firm clash

Plans to host the final Old Firm clash of the season on the first post-split fixture date will be dashed if Aberdeen fail to win at Hearts on Saturday.

SPFL chiefs had earmarked April 22 for the last meeting between Celtic and Rangers but if the Dons slip up at Hearts and Celtic take six points off Dundee and Hamilton, the Hoops could clinch the title agianst the Gers.

Police and league bosses are keen to avoid a repeat of 1999’s ‘shame game’ when Dick Advocaat’s Rangers won the title at Celtic Park. (Daily Record)

Hearts eye Ikpeazu but face competition from Buddies

Hearts have been linked with a move for Cambridge United forward Uche Ikpeazu in the summer but they face competition from Championship leaders St Mirren.

The Buddies have been scouting the ex-Reading and Watford striker, 23, who is understood to be open to a move to Scotland.

Ikpeazu has also had spells at Crewe, Doncaster, Port Vale and Blackpool. (Scottish Sun)

Griffiths opens up on injury hell

Leigh Griffiths insists his best is yet to come after he cracked his injury nightmare.

Griffiths was sidelined for two months with hamstring and calf issues, returning as a sub against Ross County at the weekend. And the former Hibs striker, 27, believes he has finally identified the problem.

“It is all to do with my hips. My hips were so blocked up, my calves and my hamstrings were doing double the workload. I wasn’t getting the full range of my movement. That is why my calves were going on either side.” (The Scotsman)

Dundee knock back Caulker bid

Dundee have rejected what would be a club record fee for defender Steven Caulker, according to manager Neil McCann.

The offer, said to be around £2 million, was immediately rejected by the Dens Park side, who see Caulker as important to their hopes of avoiding relegation this season.

Ahead of the trip to Celtic Park tonight, McCann refused to reveal which club had made the bid for Caulker although the club is understood to have been Norwegian side Rosenborg. (The Scotsman)

Hibs to explore Kamberi option

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has revealed he’s keen to take up the option to buy Florian Kamberi after watching the Swiss striker score a hat-trick which keeps the Easter Road side in the chase for second place in the Premiership table.

Lennon admitted he was taking something of a gamble when he decided to take the 22-year-old on loan from Grasshoppers Zurich during the January transfer window but has been delighted with his performances.

Asked about Kamberi’s longer-term future, Lennon revealed: “We have an option to buy so that’s something obviously we’ll be considering over the next few weeks.” (Evening News)

Riordan joins St Bernard’s

Former Hibs and Celtic striker Derek Riordan has joined Edinburgh amateur outfit St Bernard’s after last featuring for Scottish League Two side Edinburgh City.

Riordan, 35, began his career at Hibs before joining Celtc in 2006. However, he returned to Easter Road in 2008.

Since then he has played for Shaanxi Chanba in China; St Johnstone, Bristol Rovers, Alloa, East Fife and York City. (Various)

West Brom set to appoint McCarthy

West Brom look set to name Mick McCarthy their new manager, despite being linked with Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

Former Republic of Ireland national team boss McCarthy is due to leave Ipswich in the summer and has been named as the frontrunner to succeed Alan Pardew. (Various)