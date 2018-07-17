Rumour Mill: Uruguay World Cup ace to Celtic? | Rangers injury blow | Man Utd plan Celtic raid | St Mirren eye Gers defender

Celtic linked with audacious bid for Uruguayan star, Rangers hit by injury blow ahead of Shkupi clash, Manchester United plan 2019 Celtic raid and St Mirren keen on Rangers defender

Celtic keen on Uruguay ace - but fee could be stumbling block

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (No.10) has been linked with Celtic. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Celtic have been linked with a move for £18 million-rated Uruguayan star Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who played twice at the World Cup.

The Hoops have been scouting the Brazil-based attacker along with Liverpool and Newcastle but the 24-year-old is likely to cost in excess of £10 million which could price Celtic out of a move.

De Arrascaeta played 59 minutes of Uruguay’s 1-0 win over Egpyt before coming on as a 63rd-minute sub against Russia. (Various)

Injury blow for Gers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will have to shuffle his pack after losing Scott Arfield to an injury ahead of the Europa League return leg against Macedonian outfit Shkupi.

The midfielder did not travel with the Ibrox squad yesterday after picking up a minor knock in the first leg.

That could mean a first starting appearance for on-loan Liverpool player Ovie Ejaria. (The Scotsman)

Man Utd plan 2019 Tierney bid

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Kieran Tierney in 2019.

The Old Trafford giants have long been linked with the Celtic ace, who is viewed as a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

A reported transfer fee of £25 million is unlikely to put the Red Devils off should they decide to follow up their interest. (Manchester Evening News)

Buddies in for Hodson

St Mirren have emerged as the leading contenders to sign out-of-favour Rangers defender Lee Hodson.

The right back, who has also performed on the left for the Gers, has been told he is surplus to requirements at Ibrox and could be offered a financial package to speed up his exit.

St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs is understood to be keen on bringing the defender to Paisley. (The Sun)

Celtic to offer starlet to Hibs

Celtic could offer highly rated youngster Mikey Johnston to Hibs as part of a deal to bring John McGinn to Parkhead.

McGinn has been the subject of two offers from the Hoops, with Hibs rejecting both bids, but the club are thought to be keen on doing a deal for the Scotland international.

And they could offer Johnston as a makeweight, although St Mirren and Aberdeen are also thought to be keen on the winger. (Daily Record)

Levein hopeful over Zlamal

Hearts manager Craig Levein expects new goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal to overcome an ankle infection and make his competitive debut against Cove Rangers tomorrow.

The Czech’s injury is improving and, although he appeared in only one pre-season friendly, Levein is hopeful he will make Hearts’ opening Betfred Cup tie in Aberdeen. (Evening News)

Mallan: Hibs won’t ease up in Faroes

Hibs may appear to be “home and hosed” as far as making the second qualifying round of the Europa League is concerned, that resounding 6-1 win over NSi Runavik making Thursday’s return leg little more than a formality.

But, as he prepared to fly to the Faroe Islands with his team-mates tonight, Stevie Mallan insisted the foot will remain flat to the floor, the players determined to use what should be no more than a “dead rubber” to help ready themselves for Greek outfit Asteras Tripolis who lie in wait. (Evening News)

MacPhee staying at Hearts

Hearts assistant coach Austin MacPhee is staying at Tynecastle Park after rejecting an offer to manage Indian Super League club Pune City.

MacPhee held talks with Hearts owner Ann Budge today and decided to remain in his current role as second in command to manager Craig Levein.

Pune City were given permission to talk to MacPhee and formally offered him the job last Thursday, proposing a lucrative six-figure salary. However, he refused the proposal and said it was not the right opportunity. (Evening News)