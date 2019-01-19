Rumour Mill: Steven Gerrard rules out Lallana move | Aberdeen nick in for Greg Stewart | Donald Findlay blames Rangers kitman for call off

Have your say

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard rules out Adam Lallana move; Aberdeen nick in to steal Greg Stewart; David Vanecek ‘not 100 per cent fit’ but is set to start for Hearts in cup; Donald Findlay blames Rangers kitman for Cowdenbeath call off and more in Saturday’s Rumour Mill...

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard rules out moves for Adam Lallana and Ravel Morrison

Steven Gerrard says Rangers won't be going for Adam Lallana. Picture Michael Gillen.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has ruled out a move for Adam Lallana, while adding that the Glasgow club won’t be signing Ravel Morrison either.

When questioned about rumoured moves for both players, Gerrard responded: “There’s no truth in either.” (Express)

Donald Findlay blames Rangers kitman for Cowdenbeath call off

Cowdenbeath chairman Donald Findlay has named Rangers kitman Jimmy Bell as the “driving force” behind the controversial decision to call-off his club’s Scottish Cup tie with the Ibrox side.

He said: “A referee was summoned but apparently the driving force behind the decision appears to be the Rangers kitman, which, to me, seems a bit odd. I don’t know all the facts but that is the story that is kicking about.” (ET)

Aberdeen nick in to steal Greg Stewart from under noses of Kilmarnock

Dons boss Derek McInnes has beat Kilmarnock to sign Greg Stewart on loan from Birmingham.

McInnes said: “Greg had offers from elsewhere but he chose us, which says a lot about him and about Aberdeen.” (Record)

Scott Allan wants to play for Hibs right now, says Lennon

Neil Lennon believes Scott Allan is desperate to start playing for Hibs again straight away rather than wait until the start of next season.

The Capital club have agreed a pre-contract deal with Celtic for the midfielder and now Lennon hopes he can begin a third spell at Easter Road before the transfer window shuts.

He said: “We’re hoping something can get done before the window shuts. If not, we look forward to welcoming him in the summer.” (EEN)

David Vanecek ‘not 100 per cent fit’ but is set to start for Hearts in cup

Craig Levein has confirmed that new striker David Vanecek is set to lead the Hearts attack in tomorrow’s Scottish Cup showdown with Livingston.

The 27-year-old Czech is short of match fitness as he hasn’t played since his last game for former club Teplice seven weeks ago. However, Levein is ready to throw the target man in from the start in this weekend’s Tynecastle clash with the Lions. (EEN)

Jordan Jones explains Rangers social media post

Jones told The Scottish Sun: “I wasn’t surprised by the fans’ reaction. It’s part and parcel of football. Some of it’s a bit over the top, the threats and things, but that’s social media.

“I was a bit over-excited, but to go from being told I had no future in football three years ago to this was a proud day.” (Sun)

NEWS IN BRIEF:

• Anton Ferdinand has agreed to extend his stay to St Mirren until the end of the season. (The Gazette)

• Alloa Athletic have signed Jack Aitchison on loan from Celtic until the end of the season. (BBC)

• Liverpool have £61m bid for Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix rejected (Various)

• Genoa’s Stephane Omeonga is jetting into Edinburgh to complete Hibs loan switch (EEN)