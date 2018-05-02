Rumour Mill: Southampton eye Celtic ace | Gerrard ‘agrees 3-year deal’ | McGeouch decision

Southampton linked with move for Tom Rogic; Steven Gerrard reportedly agrees three-year deal with Rangers, with talks to resume on Thursday and Dylan McGeouch will have the final say on whether he faces Aberdeen

Saints keen on Rogic

Tom Rogic is a reported target for Southampton. Picture: SNS Group

Southampton are plotting another raid on Celtic, with Australian midfielder Tom Rogic topping the Saints shopping list.

The St Mary’s have been scotuing Stuart Armstrong and Moussa Dembele but Rogic’s performances for Celtic have also caught the attention of recruitment chief Ross Wilson, who watched the Australian dominate Rangers in the 5-0 win.

Rogic, 25, is moving into the final year of his contract and has yet to agree an extension offered by the champions, with Brendan Rodgers admitting he won’t stand in the player’s way if he wants to move. (Daily Record)

Gerrard to resume Rangers talks amid claims of 3-year deal

Rangers remain in advanced negotiations with Steven Gerrard over the managerial position at Ibrox.

The former Liverpool captain broke his silence last night, confirming that he had held positive talks with the Rangers hierarchy. Discussions will resume tomorrow.

Gerrard told BT Sport: “I’ve held initial talks with Rangers and the plan is to pick them up in a couple of days’ time. We’ll see. I will pick it up on Thursday and we’ll see if we can progress it.” (The Scotsman)

McGeouch to have final say on facing Dons

Dylan McGeouch will have the final say on whether he’ll play in Saturday’s crunch Premiership clash with Aberdeen wearing a protective face mask. The Hibs midfielder suffered a fracture below his eye against Celtic on April 23, but he managed to complete the full 90 minutes as Neil Lennon’s side pulled off a 2-1 win which delayed the Premiership champions’ title party. McGeouch was measured for a “bespoke” mask which didn’t arrive until the day before Hibs’ match with Kilmarnock last weekend, Lennon revealing it was too much of a risk to ask him to play in the 5-3 victory which keeps the Capital side in the hunt for a second-place finish. (Evening News)

Driver open to offers after left back conversion

Former Hearts star Andy Driver says he’s open to offers ahead of a possible summer release from De Graafschap, where the 30-year-old has been converted into a left back.

Driver, who worked repeatedly on his defending earlier this season to retain his place on the left of coach Henk de Jong’s back four is fairly relaxed about his contract expiring in a few weeks. He would discuss a return to Scotland but knows Hearts are unlikely to come calling despite seeking a solid, attack-minded left-back for next season. For now, Driver is content to wait and see what transpires over the next month or so. (Evening News)

Henderson sent off for Bari after ‘rush of blood’

Liam Henderson is still hopeful of helping Bari win promotion to Serie A but the Scots midfielder will miss at least one of his side’s final three matches in the Italian second tier.

The architect of Hibs’ Scottish Cup win in 2016 was given a straight red card for a rash challenge on Palermo midfieler Ivaylo Chochev.

Bari had just scored an 89th minute leveller, and are guaranteed a spot in the play-offs, but will be without Henderson who has played 15 times and scored twice for Fabio Grosso’s side. (Daily Record)

Hearts in Godinho plea to Canada

Hearts have asked Canada not to select Marcus Godinho for this summer’s Toulon Tournament, to help him recover fully from a season-ending knee injury.

The 20-year-old is suffering recurring pain in his meniscus and is unlikely to play in Hearts’ final three league games.

Craig Levein said: “I think he might miss the rest of the season. This knee has flared up again. He gets a few weeks out of it and then we have to rest him. We’d like him to have a complete rest.” (Evening News)

Strachan issues warning to Gerrard

Former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has warned Steven Gerrard to be mindful of John Barnes’ sour experience of being in charge of one half of the Old Firm. Gerrard, who is currently cutting his teeth in coaching with Strachan draw parallels with Barnes, whose first job in management came when he was appointed Celtic head coach alongside director of football Kenny Dalglish in a reign that ended after just eight months.

Strachan told talkSPORT: “John knew the game, worked with the best managers. [Gerrard] has to think about where he wants to go and how long he wants to be in football management.” (The Scotsman)