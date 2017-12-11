Rumour Mill: Sinclair reveals ref praise | New deal for Gers man? | Hibs eye Northern Ireland star

Scott Sinclair reveals he was praised for not going down against Hibs by ref John Beaton; Rangers set to offer highly-rated youngster a bumper new deal and Hibs confirm interest in ex-Celtic and Aberdeen ace

Ref praised me for not going down - Sinclair

Scott Sinclair holds off Dylan McGeouch during the 2-2 draw at Easter Road on Sunday. Picture: PA

Scott Sinclair has revealed he was praised by referee John Beaton for not hitting the deck as Celtic drew 2-2 with Hibs on Sunday.

Asked if he could have had a penalty against Neil Lennon’s side, Sinclair insisted: “Yes. The ref actually said to me, ‘well done for staying on your feet’. If I can get a shot off, I’ll always stay on my feet.” (Daily Record)

McCrorie in line for new deal

Rangers are desperate to tie up youngster Ross McCrorie on a new deal, according to reports.

The Ibrox side are said to have already begun preliminary talks with the defender, who was touted as a future Scotland international by ex-Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha.

Graeme Murty said: “I think a new contract is being discussed. Ross appears happy, settled and I don’t think there are many things he would want to walk away from this football club for.” (Various)

Lennon confirms interest in Niall McGinn

Neil Lennon has confirmed that Hibs are keen on bringing former Celtic and Aberdeen ace Niall McGinn to Easter Road, but stressed any move is in its infancy.

“We’ve expressed an interest, that’s as far as it’s gone. Niall was invited along to watch the game and hopefully he was pleased with what he saw,” Lennon said after the 2-2 draw with Celtic. (The Scotsman)

Celtic fans slate defence after Hibs collapse

Celtic fans have urged Brendan Rodgers to dip into the transfer market next month ahead of the side’s involvement in the Europa League.

Singling out Mikael Lustig - whose goalline clearance preserved Celtic’s unbeaten run - and Dedryck Boyata, as well as Craig Gordon, fans took to Twitter to call for reinforcements at the back.

One supporter wrote: “It’s actually a miracle Celtic’s unbeaten run goes on with Gordon and Boyata in our team,” with another adding: “Lustig is done. Anyone with the slightest bit of pace goes by him as if he ain’t there.” (Various)

Shaw gunning for Gers

Hibs striker Oli Shaw scored the equaliser against Celtic as Hibs came from two goals down to earn a point against Brendan Rodgers’ men, but the youngster is now fully focused on shooting down Rangers on Wednesday night.

Shaw, who Neil Lennon revealed was close to starting against the Hoops, nearly grabbed a late winner for Hibs only to see his effort cleared off the line by Mikael Lustig.

And Shaw said: “I’ve been getting a bit of stick from the boys who say that I only score against Celtic, so I’m hoping to get the chance to play and score the winner against Rangers.” (Evening News)

Hearts eyeing back-to-back wins

Don Cowie summed up the mood in the Hearts camp on Saturday night saying: “We didn’t create much ourselves but we got the three points and that’s all that matters.”

The 1-0 win over Motherwell wasn’t always bonnie but in ending a seven-game run without a victory, Hearts are hoping that they have made a mini breakthrough and will be able to build on that success with another win at home to Dundee tomorrow night. (Evening News)

Celtic fans unveil anti-Trump banner

Celtic fans displayed a banner protesting US President Donald Trump, during their side’s clash with Hibs.

Last week Trump overturned United States policy by recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Celtic supporters at Easter Road showed their displeasure with Trump’s actions, raising a pair of banners before kick-off that read: “Jerusalem is Palestine. F*** Trump.” (The Scotsman)