Rumour Mill: Rodgers: Summer switch to Leicester was refused | Hearts make progress on striker’s future | Killie boss Clarke wanted by Fulham

In today’s Rumour Mill: Departed Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says he asked new club Leicester about a summer switch but was refused; Hearts reveal they are making good progress on the keeping striker Ikpeazu at the club; while Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke is reportedly on English side Fulham’s radar.

‘What the f*** are you doing?’ - Brendan Rodgers slams yobs who chanted IRA bullet taunts

Ex-'Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says a summer switch to Leicester was turned down by the club. SNS Group

Ex-Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has slammed the supporters who chanted vile IRA taunts about him at an Edinburgh pub.

The stunned Northern Irishman was asked about the incident at his first Leicester press conference.

He told the fans: “What the f*** are you doing?

“Bloody hell, I am one of you, I made a career decision. It doesn’t make me any less of a Celt”. (The Scottish Sun)

Alan Stubbs: Brendan Rodgers will regret leaving Celtic, like I regret leaving Hibs

Ex-Hibs boss and former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs believes Brendan Rodgers will also regret his decision to head south.

Stubbs, 45, quit Hibs in 2016, just 10 days after ending the club’s 114-year wait to win the Scottish Cup.

“I think that, over time, Brendan will regret leaving when he did,” said Stubbs, who will return to Easter Road tonight as a pundit for Premier Sports. “It’s probably the same with my situation at Hibs; as time goes on you do regret making certain decisions.”

(The Scotsman)

(Daily Record)

Hearts making good progress over striker Uche Ikpeazu’s future

Craig Levein revealed today that he is desperate to sign striker Uche Ikpeazu on a long-term Hearts contract – and the Englishman is equally eager to stay.

Discussions on an extension to Ikpeazu’s two-year deal, which doesn’t expire until May 2020, are progressing well. Hearts are confident he will commit his future to them.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Steve Clarke wanted by Fulham, Premier League side are big fans of Kilmarnock boss

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke is a target for English Premier League side Fulham as they look to find a replacement for Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked this week after losing to relegation rivals Southampton.

The Daily Express reports the Scot is one of the managers on the Londoners’ radar. Clarke held talks with Fulham in 2015 but decided to remain at Reading.

(The Scotsman)

(The Scottish Sun)

Paul Heckingbottom well versed in Sunshine on Leith as he plots Hibs win over Celtic

New Hibs coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed how he was captivated by the club’s historic Scottish Cup triumph and that clips of fans belting out Sunshine on Leith were sent to him minutes after he became head coach.

Hibs face Celtic in this evening’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

‘It’s worked out all right for me’ says Neil Lennon on Celtic move

Neil Lennon is looking forward to a positive welcome when he heads back to Easter Road with Celtic in the Scottish Cup this evening.

(The Scotsman)