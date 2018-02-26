Rumour Mill: Rodgers slams ‘naughty’ Dons | Refs ‘should explain decisions’ | Celtic injury update

Scottish football gossip: Brendan Rodgers hits out at the rough treatment Scott Brown endured at Pittodrie; Hibs defender Darren McGregor says referees should have to explain decisions and Celtic receive triple injury boost

Refs ‘should explain decisions’

Hibs defender Darren McGregor believes SPFL whistlers need to clarify their decisions.

McGregor’s comments come in the wake of Neil Lennon’s outburst in which he railed against the standard of top flight refereeing after a controversial penalty was awarded against Hibs in their 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock. McGregor added: “It would definitely clear things up if [the ref] could say why he has actually given [a decision].” (Daily Record)

Rodgers condemns ‘naughty’ Dons

Brendan Rodgers has criticised Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove for his “naughty” tackle on Scott Brown, and also had a pop at Shay Logan for kicking the ball at the Celtic captain while he was down injured.

Brendan Rodgers was a happy man at full time at Pittodrie but he hit out at the conduct of some Aberdeen players. Picture: SNS Group

Rodgers said: “It’s not a great challenge from the boy who got sent off. It was naughty.

“Logan didn’t set the best example for young players when he twice tried to smash the ball at the player on the floor. Fortunately for Scott, he didn’t hurt him. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic injury boost

Patrick Roberts could return for Celtic next week with Brendan Rodgers hopeful that Stuart Armstrong and Marvin Compper aren’t far off first team action either.

Speaking to the BBC, Rodgers confirmed that Roberts had played an hour for the Under-20s on Friday, and should be back at least for the Morton cup tie.

Rodgers added: “There is still doubt around the length of time that [Leigh Griffiths] will be out, obviously he’s had a lot of time not training.” (BBC Scotland)

Levein confirms Adao subbed to avoid red card

Hearts substituted Joaquim Adao at half-time against Rangers because referee John Beaton was ready to red card the Angolan midfielder.

Adao was booked after 19 minutes and committed two further fouls before the interval, when he was replaced by Prince Buaben.

Levein said he was concerned about going down to ten men at Ibrox, and the prospect of Adao missing league and Scottish Cup matches through suspension. (Evening News)

Murphy hopeful over Scotland cap

Rangers forward Jamie Murphy is hopeful that his form since arriving from Brighton on loan will lead to another Scotland call-up.

Murphy has been involved in squads for matches against England and Denmark but is still to make his Scotland debut.

He scored the opener against Hearts as Scotland manager Alex McLeish watched on from the stands. (Evening Times)

McLaughlin impresses in front of McLeish

Hearts ‘keeper Jon McLaughlin may have been on the losing side at Ibrox on Saturday but his performance in front of Alex McLeish will have done his Scotland chances no harm.

Craig Levein hailed his number one, adding: “Our goalkeeper was excellent, John Souttar had another excellent game, and Christophe as well.

“Our best players were probably defenders so that tells you much about the performance.” (Evening News)