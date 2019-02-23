Rumour Mill: Rangers striker ‘like Harry Kane’ | Paul Heckingbottom hails Hibs’ positive approach | Brendan Rodgers fears sectarianism will drives bosses away

Jermain Defoe on Alfredo Morelos, Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom claimed he couldn’t have asked for any more from his players and Brendan Rodgers fears sectarianism will make Scottish football undesirable to bosses, plus more in Saturday’s Rumour Mill.

Jermain Defoe on Alfredo Morelos

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers fears sectarianism will make Scottish football undesirable to bosses. Picture: JOSE JORDAN / AFP)JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images

Jermain Defoe says his Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos has a gift for goalscoring that reminds him of Harry Kane.

The 36-year-old striker has found his opportunities to make a serious impact since his much-heralded loan move from Bournemouth in January restricted by the midas-touch Morelos has exhibited in the penalty box. (Scotsman)

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom claimed he couldn’t have asked for any more from his players

Hibs forced their way into the top half of the Premiership with a 4-2 win over Dundee. The Easter Road side made it two wins in two for their new boss, Flo Kamberi putting them ahead only for Paul McGowan to haul the home side level.

But Marc McNulty scored twice and Stevie Mallan added his 12th of the season with a thunderous strike to earn the points before Martin Woods trimmed their lead with a late goal for the Dens Park outfit. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Brendan Rodgers fears sectarianism will make Scottish football undesirable to bosses

The Celtic boss has called for a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to sectarianism in Scottish football as he warns that it could discourage managers from taking jobs. Rodgers spoke out after the sectarian abuse directed at the Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke and the club’s striker Kris Boyd.

“There is every possibility it could put other managers off from coming up here,” he said. “It’s on top of the other stuff, in terms of pitches and quality of refereeing, then you throw this into everything.” (Daily Record)

Kris Boyd: Education is the way to banish bigots

The Kilmarnock striker has spoken out against sectarianism abuse and fan’s throwing missiles at players. Boyd argued that ‘nobody is born a bigot’ and believes that education is the key to eliminating sectarianism and religious hatred in Scotland. In Kilmarnock’s match against Celtic last weekend, the striker was subject to sectarian abuse and was stuck by a coin thrown by fans. He said: “Objects thrown at people, objects thrown at officials, there is a problem.” (Daily Mail)

Peter Haring ‘honoured’ by offer of new contact

Peter Haring feels honoured to have been offered a fresh deal by Hearts just seven months after moving to Tynecastle. The versatile Austrian signed a two-year deal when he joined the Jambos from SV Ried last summer.

But Gorgie boss Craig Levein has been so impressed by the 25-year-old, who he initially signed as a defender but has since pushed forward into midfield on account of his composure on the ball, that he now wants to tie him down for longer. (Various)

Derek McInnes open to permanent deal for on-loan defender

The Aberdeen manager is open for discussions on a potential move for Watford defender Tommie Hoban, once he recovers from a knee injury. Hoban suffered a second injury in two years during last weekend’s game against St Mirren.

Despite this, McInnes has been impressed enough that he has made it clear that he’d like to make the loan permanent if Hoban isn’t offered a new deal. The Aberdeen boss said: “I thought it would have been a long-term option to keep Tommie and I’ve told him once he does his rehab we’ll be here for him if he wants to come back.” (The Sun)