Rumour Mill: Rangers eye English Premier League ace | Celtic to sell key man | Alex McLeish to recall duo?

Rangers linked with move for England-based midfielder, Celtic could sell international star in January and Alex McLeish could hand recalls to trio of players

Rangers eye move for Davis

Steven Gerrard is pondering a move for a seemingly out-of-favour English Premier League midfielder. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers have been linked with a move for former Ibrox midfielder Steven Davis.

The Northern Irish international is currently at Southampton but made over 200 appearances for the Gers between 2008 and 2012.

His Saints contract is up next summer, and with the 33-year-old having played just six minutes of league football this season, a return to Ibrox has been mooted. (Daily Express)

Celtic to sell Boyata?

Celtic could look to sell Belgian international defender Dedryck Boyata in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 27-year-old was linked with a Parkhead exit during the summer amid claims he was downing tools to avoid picking up an injury.

The former Manchester City defender has been linked with a number of clubs including Sevilla and Fulham, who had a bid for the centre back turned down earlier this year. (Daily Star)

McLeish to recall duo?

Alex McLeish could look to bring back Steven Fletcher and James McArthur in a bid to get the right results against Albania and Israel in Scotland’s remaining UEFA Nations League games.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat to Portugal, McLeish said: “Steven Fletcher is back on the scene at Sheffield Wednesday and we’ll look at that with interest.

“I’d have liked James [McArthur] to have been with us from the beginning of the campaign. Guys like him and Darren [Fletcher] know the position and where to go.” (The Scotsman)

Grezda pushing for Rangers start

Eros Grezda is hoping for a first start for Rangers this weekend after getting the green light from Steven Gerrard to play for his country.

The Albanian winger played his first full 90 minutes in six months in the 2-0 Nations League loss to Israel on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has managed two substitute appearances against Ayr and Dundee while he recovers after undergoing ankle surgery but hopes means he’ll be in with a chance of lining up against Hamilton this weekend. (Daily Record)

Gordon: I was in firing line against Belgium and Portugal

Craig Gordon has questioned his role in Scotland manager Alex McLeish’s goalkeeper rotation policy after being picked for the friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, conceding seven in the process.

Allan McGregor, who has retaken the No.1 spot from the Celtic ‘keeper, performed well against Albania and Israel. Gordon, first pick for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, was asked if he thought it harsh that he had faced both elite teams.

Gordon said: “Yes – that hasn’t been lost on me but that’s the situation and those are the games I’ve been asked to play in.” (The Scotsman)

Celtic deny Arzani clause talk

Celtic have rubbished claims that Daniel Arzani’s loan deal could be cut short by parent club Manchester City.

The Hoops have dismissed suggestions in Australia that the 19-year-old could be recalled before the end of the calendar year if he doesn’t make a first team appearance for the Scottish champions.

Arzani was signed during the summer on a two-year loan deal having featured for the Socceroos at the World Cup in Russia but is yet to make a senior appearance in green and white. (Daily Record)

Porteous keen on emulating McKenna

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous admits Scott McKenna is the man to follow after watching his former Scotland Under-21 colleague make the step up to the senior squad.

Porteous said: “I think Scott has shown he’s come from a couple of years ago struggling to get a game at Ayr to being one of the best centre-halves in the league and up there as one of the country’s best central defenders.

“He’s shown there’s a massive chance to take there. It’s looking up at players like him and Jack Hendry. I look up to them and there’s no reason why there isn’t a chance for myself and David Bates too.” (The Scotsman)