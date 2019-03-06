Rumour Mill: Rangers eye Championship star | New coin-throwing shame | Celtic’s money warning | Alfredo Morelos banner probe

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Rangers keen on Millwall ace

Mahlon Romeo of Millwall is a target for Rangers. Picture: Getty Images

Rangers have been linked with Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo on a pre-contract deal.

The right-back is out of contract in the summer and the 23-year-old has caught Steven Gerrard’s eye.

The Antigua & Barbuda international has played more than 120 times for Millwall but could be tempted by a move north, where he could provide competition for James Tavernier. (Daily Express)

Ex-Celt in cash warning to board

Celtic chief Peter Lawwell and the club’s board will “never be forgiven” if they don’t splash the cash this summer to ensure nine titles in a row, says former Parkhead full-back Mark Wilson.

Wilson is in no doubt Lawwell will move to centre stage if, as he expects, Celtic complete a third treble in the next two months before being faced with reconstructing the squad left behind by Rodgers.

He said: “If Celtic go on to win this eighth title – which is looking likely – then you are talking about nine-in-a-row year. Peter and the club will need to throw a good bit of money at this because Celtic can’t afford to fail.” (The Scotsman)

New coin probe

Hearts fans are at the centre of Scottish football’s lastest coin-throwing investigation after Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell was reportedly targeted during Monday night’s William Hill Scottish Cup clash at Firhill.

A number of missiles are understood to have been hurled at the former Hibs defender during the second half of the quarter-final match, with Jags sources claiming a “shower of objects” rained down onto the home dugout with some landing between Caldwell and Hearts boss Craig Levein. Thistle are believed to be debating their next move after chief executive Gerry Britton held talks with chairman Jacqui Low. (Daily Record)

Dons chiefs probe Morelos banner

Aberdeen chiefs are probing a banner displayed by Dons fans that targeted Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during the Scottish Cup match between the two sides at Pittodrie.

Home fans waved a banner with a Spanish phrase on it reading “Morelos tu madre es un colchón”, which loosely translates as “Morelos, your mother is a mattress.”

And Pittodrie bosses are probing who was responsible for the banner and how fans managed to get it into the stadium. (Daily Record)

Rangers ‘held talks’ with Sweden ace

Sweden international midfielder Alexander Kacaniklic reportedly held talks with Rangers before joining Hammarby, according to reports in France.

The 27-year-old was released by Ligue 1 side Nantes at the end of last year and the former Liverpool youth-teamer met with Steven Gerrard before agreeing a three-year deal with the Allsvenskan outfit. (FotbollDirekt)